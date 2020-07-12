New Georgetown Stream Springs to Life

July 12, 2020 | by Watched Pot
comments2 Comments
Photo by Feona Mulholland

Written by guest contributor Feona Mulholland

(Photo by: Feona Mulholland)

It’s been an ongoing mystery as to the new source of water flowing through the middle of Dumbarton Oaks lower Park.

 

Walking upstream I discovered the source was a newly formed natural spring just below the New Zealand Embassy. 

 

I believe the source of the spring water emanates from the Embassy’s rainfall run off retention pond located on the Embassy grounds.

 

Therefore, I have taken the liberty of calling it Wai Puna Springs which is a Maori name meaning wai= water and puna= spring. 

  • Feona Mulholland

2 Comments For This Article
Carolyn Mulholland Anonymous Jul. 12, 2020 @ 3:42 pm

Loved Feona’s article.

Jimmy Murray Maremare "muz" Jul. 12, 2020 @ 5:02 pm

Beautiful Whanau

