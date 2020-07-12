New Georgetown Stream Springs to Life

Photo by Feona Mulholland

Written by guest contributor Feona Mulholland

(Photo by: Feona Mulholland)

It’s been an ongoing mystery as to the new source of water flowing through the middle of Dumbarton Oaks lower Park.

Walking upstream I discovered the source was a newly formed natural spring just below the New Zealand Embassy.

I believe the source of the spring water emanates from the Embassy’s rainfall run off retention pond located on the Embassy grounds.

Therefore, I have taken the liberty of calling it Wai Puna Springs which is a Maori name meaning wai= water and puna= spring.