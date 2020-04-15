Photo by bergerfohr.com

Only for Zoom happy hours do we put on a little make-up and comb our hair.

 

Endless days on screen over-sharing. The graphic design firm of Berger & Föhr understands these emoji-challenging times. 

 

It took only three weeks to pivot from online shopping for espadrilles to become a discerning critic of face mask design.

 

While I await my back-ordered spring selection, I'm tempted by DIY tutorials.

 

The CDC  offers a few suggestions and even Dr. Sanjay Gupta is sharing his make-your-own.

 

My favorite no sewing, no hair rubber bands version is this clever repurposed tee shirt model from The New York Times.

