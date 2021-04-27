National Zoo and Seven Smithsonian Museums Reopening

Photo by nationalzoo.si.edu

The Smithsonian will reopen eight of its facilities to the public in May, starting with the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, Wednesday, May 5. Additional museums and the National Zoo will open Friday, May 14, and Friday, May 21.

All locations will reopen with added health and safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors will need to reserve free timed-entry passes for all locations. All other Smithsonian museums will remain temporarily closed to the public.

Reopening Schedule

Wednesday, May 5

Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

Friday, May 14

National Museum of African American History and Culture

National Portrait Gallery

Smithsonian American Art Museum and its Renwick Gallery

Friday, May 21

National Museum of American History

National Museum of the American Indian (Washington, D.C., location)

National Zoo

Safety Measures

To protect the health of visitors and staff, safety measures based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other sources will include:

Requesting that all visitors who are sick or do not feel well stay home.

Requiring visitors ages 2 and older to wear face coverings during their visit.

Closely monitoring and limiting the number of people in each location. Visitors will need to obtain a free timed-entry pass in advance of their visit.

Implementing safe social distancing, including one-way paths and directional guidance where appropriate.

Providing hand-sanitizing stations for visitors and conducting enhanced cleaning throughout all facilities.

Museum cafes will not be open at this time. Restaurants and food trucks at the National Zoo will be open.

All on-site public tours and events are temporarily suspended. Some exhibits, galleries, interactives, theaters, retail shops or indoor spaces may be closed or operating at limited capacity. Detailed information for visitors is available on the museum websites.