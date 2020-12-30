More Than 20 Georgetown Alums Serving in 117th Congress

Photo by georgetown.edu

Georgetown University continues its long legacy of alumni serving the public as more than 20 will be sworn into the 117th U.S. Congress the first week in January.

With two alumni retiring – Rep. Francis Rooney (C’75, L’78) (R-Florida) and Rep. Peter Visclosky (L’82) (D-Indiana), 27 alumni will be part of the new Congress ahead of Georgia’s historic January 5 runoff election.

August Pfluger (G’19), the only newly elected alumnus, won a House seat in Texas’ 11th District.

Georgetown alumnus Jon Ossoff (SFS’09) is challenging Rep. David Purdue (R-Georgia) in one of the state’s two U.S. Senate runoffs.

Alumni in the 117th Congress represent eight of the nine schools at the university with nearly half graduating from Georgetown Law.

Alumni in the new Congress include:

Alaska

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (C’80) – R

Sen. Dan Sullivan (G’93, L’93) – R

California

Rep. Michael Garcia (G’98) – R

Rep. Ted Lieu (L’94) – D

Florida

Rep. Lois Frankel (L’73) – D

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (G’04) – D

Hawaii

Sen. Mazie Hirono (L’78) – D

Illinois

Sen. Richard Durbin (SFS’66, L’69) – D

Indiana

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (G’14) – R

Maryland

Rep. Steny Hoyer (L’66) – D

Sen. Christopher Van Hollen (L’ 90) – D

Massachusetts

Rep. Lori Trahan (SFS’95) – D

Michigan

Rep. Debbie Dingell (SFS’75, G’98) – D

Nebraska

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (G’86) – R

New Hampshire

Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (L’84) – D

New Jersey

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (L’07) – D

New York

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (G’94) – D

Rhode Island

Rep. David Cicilline (L’86) – D

Texas

Rep. Henry Cuellar (SFS’78) – D

Rep. August Pfluger (G’19) – R

Rep. Filemon Vela (C’85) – D

Vermont

Sen. Patrick Leahy (L ‘64) – D

Virgin Islands

Rep. Stacey Plaskett (SFS’88) – D

Washington

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (C’86) – D

Wisconsin

Rep. Mike Gallagher (G’12, G’13, G’15) – R

Rep. Bryan Steil (B’03) – R

Wyoming

Sen. John Barrasso (C’75, M’78) – R