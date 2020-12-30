More Than 20 Georgetown Alums Serving in 117th Congress
Georgetown University continues its long legacy of alumni serving the public as more than 20 will be sworn into the 117th U.S. Congress the first week in January.
With two alumni retiring – Rep. Francis Rooney (C’75, L’78) (R-Florida) and Rep. Peter Visclosky (L’82) (D-Indiana), 27 alumni will be part of the new Congress ahead of Georgia’s historic January 5 runoff election.
August Pfluger (G’19), the only newly elected alumnus, won a House seat in Texas’ 11th District.
Georgetown alumnus Jon Ossoff (SFS’09) is challenging Rep. David Purdue (R-Georgia) in one of the state’s two U.S. Senate runoffs.
Alumni in the 117th Congress represent eight of the nine schools at the university with nearly half graduating from Georgetown Law.
Alumni in the new Congress include:
Alaska
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (C’80) – R
Sen. Dan Sullivan (G’93, L’93) – R
California
Rep. Michael Garcia (G’98) – R
Rep. Ted Lieu (L’94) – D
Florida
Rep. Lois Frankel (L’73) – D
Rep. Stephanie Murphy (G’04) – D
Hawaii
Sen. Mazie Hirono (L’78) – D
Illinois
Sen. Richard Durbin (SFS’66, L’69) – D
Indiana
Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (G’14) – R
Maryland
Rep. Steny Hoyer (L’66) – D
Sen. Christopher Van Hollen (L’ 90) – D
Massachusetts
Rep. Lori Trahan (SFS’95) – D
Michigan
Rep. Debbie Dingell (SFS’75, G’98) – D
Nebraska
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (G’86) – R
New Hampshire
Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (L’84) – D
New Jersey
Rep. Mikie Sherrill (L’07) – D
New York
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (G’94) – D
Rhode Island
Rep. David Cicilline (L’86) – D
Texas
Rep. Henry Cuellar (SFS’78) – D
Rep. August Pfluger (G’19) – R
Rep. Filemon Vela (C’85) – D
Vermont
Sen. Patrick Leahy (L ‘64) – D
Virgin Islands
Rep. Stacey Plaskett (SFS’88) – D
Washington
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (C’86) – D
Wisconsin
Rep. Mike Gallagher (G’12, G’13, G’15) – R
Rep. Bryan Steil (B’03) – R
Wyoming
Sen. John Barrasso (C’75, M’78) – R
