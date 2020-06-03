Monday Morning in Georgetown

Photo by Feona Mulholland CVS on Wisconsin Avenue

Written and photographed by Feona Mulholland

Another night of senseless vandalism resulted in numerous shattered retail establishments in Georgetown.

(Photo by: Feona Mulholland) Pandora

Previously boarded store fronts were wrenched off, windows smashed with bricks, and shops looted.

(Photo by: Feona Mulholland) Inside Pandora

The carnage of broken mannequins, shattered glass, splintered boards, discarded clothes hangers, shoe boxes, and empty sunglass boxes sadly littered the brick walkways along most of M Street on my early Monday morning walk.

(Photo by: Feona Mulholland) Club Monaco