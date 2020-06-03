Monday Morning in Georgetown
Written and photographed by Feona Mulholland
Another night of senseless vandalism resulted in numerous shattered retail establishments in Georgetown.
Previously boarded store fronts were wrenched off, windows smashed with bricks, and shops looted.
The carnage of broken mannequins, shattered glass, splintered boards, discarded clothes hangers, shoe boxes, and empty sunglass boxes sadly littered the brick walkways along most of M Street on my early Monday morning walk.
1 Comment For This Article
This IS how THUGS go SHopping
Post new comment