Monday Morning in Georgetown

June 2, 2020 | by The Scoop
Photo by Feona Mulholland
CVS on Wisconsin Avenue
CVS on Wisconsin Avenue

Written and photographed by Feona Mulholland

 

Another night of senseless vandalism resulted in numerous shattered retail establishments in Georgetown.

Pandora (Photo by: Feona Mulholland) Pandora

Previously boarded store fronts were wrenched off, windows smashed with bricks, and shops looted.

Inside Pandora (Photo by: Feona Mulholland) Inside Pandora

The carnage of broken mannequins, shattered glass, splintered boards, discarded clothes hangers, shoe boxes, and empty sunglass boxes sadly littered the brick walkways along most of M Street on my early Monday morning walk.

Club Monaco (Photo by: Feona Mulholland) Club Monaco

Inside Intermix (Photo by: Feona Mulholland) Inside Intermix

Anonymous Jun. 02, 2020 @ 8:53 am

This IS how THUGS go SHopping

