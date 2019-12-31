Photo by americanscientist.org
&quot;Astronomers Studying an Eclipse,&quot; Antoine Caron, 1571
"Astronomers Studying an Eclipse," Antoine Caron, 1571

2020 will be a banner year for skywatchersCount em’: six eclipses, four super moons and one great solstice appulse! That last celestial happening is when Saturn and Jupiter appear to be adjacent right at sunset during the winter eclipse.

 

Great balls of fire disappearing, reappearing. Catherine de Medici's court painter, Antoine Caron captured the mysterious phenomenon on canvas in sixteenth-century France.

 

We've come a long way since modern research into solar eclipses began in the mid 1800s, especially when it comes to guidelines on how to safely view them.

(Photo by: aas.org)

Read more here and mark your calendars!

  • aas.org

