Photo by Courtesy of CNN

“The biggest misconception of Lincoln is that he was perfect.”

“CNN is proud to be sharing this special screening in partnership with the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. This will be a six part series that will begin airing on CNN on Sunday night, February 14th at 10:00 PM,” said CNN’s John Avlon and author of Lincoln and the Fight for Peace on the ZOOM premiere of Lincoln: Divided We Stand before introducing a prolific panel of political historians – John Greenspan, curator of political history at the Smithsonian National Museum of American history; Harold Holzer, legendary Lincoln scholar and author; & professor Michelle Mitchell from New York University.

About the series: This is a six-part series that takes a holistic approach to the remarkable and unexpected story of Abraham Lincoln by delving into his complicated inner world, seamlessly interweaving his tragic personal life with his history making political career. Through a mix of expert interviews, cinematic recreations, rare artifacts, and never before broadcast photos and letters, LINCOLN: DIVIDED WE STAND will take viewers on a transcendent journey into the life and times of this iconic U.S. president. The first in the series is called Rising Star, exploring the early years of Abraham Lincoln and the lesser known aspects of his life before political stardom, from his hard, frontier roots to his courtship of a complicated woman who will later push him to great political heights.

Read more from Janet Donovan at Hollywood on the Potomac.