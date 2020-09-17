Levain Bakery Open Now in Georgetown

September 17, 2020 | by Judith Beermann
Photo by Judith Beermann
Levain Bakery in Georgetown
Victor greeting guests (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Victor greeting guests

Iconic Levain Bakery has opened at 3131 M Street with an exclusive cookie collaboration with DC pastry chef Paola Velez, benefitting Horton’s Kids. 

 

The opening marks the beloved brand’s first retail bakery outside of New York. “Georgetown is a fantastic neighborhood with no shortage of amazing bakeries and sweet shops; D.C. clearly has a big sweet tooth and we’re honored to help satisfy it,” say Levain Bakery co-founders Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald. “We’ve fallen in love with Georgetown as we have snacked and explored our way around the neighborhood. We’re eager to share cookie joy with our new neighbors.” 

(Photo by: Judith Beermann)

  • Judith Beermann
