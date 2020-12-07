Let’s All Deck The Halls And Light The Lights

Photo by Kristen Coffield Kristen Coffield

And just like that … There are only 24 days left of 2020!

I am so ready to celebrate as we end the year that will forever be a demarcation point in our lives. I suspect in the future we will refer to before 2020, and after 2020. How we experience the holidays this year will be no exception -- picture family viewing parties of seasonal videos, holiday classics on Netflix, and Zoom holiday dinners.

Like many of us, the holidays have always held a certain magic for me. When I was growing up, my mother had a shop in our little town of Bronxville, New York. She was a single mother for many years; and her store, which was called Cliffhangers, was much more than a way to support our family -- it was the embodiment of who she was. Her name was Joy and that easily could have been the name of her store.

While my mother passed ten years ago, people continue to share stories of my mother and her store. Many get teary sharing a story of some kindness she showed them, or they tell me of a special item she sold them that continues to bring them JOY. She was well known and well loved. My mother knew how to make shopping and the SHOPPER feel special.

When the holidays came, my mother decorated her store windows as visual fantasies to capture the imagination. People came from all over to see them. I can still remember sitting with my sister, watching my mother create a window display that looked like the perfect Christmas morning. Meticulously wrapped gifts under a perfectly decorated tree. Stockings fat with gifts hung by the chimney with care. A plate of cookies and a glass of milk that Santa had obviously enjoyed. My mother understood that the best gifting is an emotional connection. Objects have more meaning when the purchaser is swept up in the spirit of gifting.

This year, we all have so many challenges to how we shop. Shopping online can be impersonal, and, quite honestly, I give the online behemoths enough business. This season, I plan to align my gifting with my values; giving thoughtful items from businesses and companies that align with the values I hold dear -- Health, happiness and protecting the future of the planet we all call home.

I love helping people understand how they can turn their habits into good health. It’s crazy, but the little things we do over and over actually add up. They have a huge impact on our wellness destiny. Knowing this motivated me to write a book that everyone can use as a starting point for improving their health. How Healthy People Eat: An Eaters Guide To Healthy Habits shares the gift of healthy habits. One bite at a time we can make choices that are better for us and better for the planet. You can pre-order your copy for a January 5th delivery here.

For the wine drinkers on my list, I am selecting natural wines that are tested for purity from grape to glass. Zero growing chemicals, zero added sugar and none of the 250 allowable additives that wine makers use to create consistency in their products. Wine should be interesting, taste of the place where it is grown, and pair perfectly with food. I have curated a lovely selection. Order ASAP to get free shipping and a guaranteed Christmas delivery.

In the spirit of holidays past, I put together a list of my favorite gifts -- Healthy Holiday Gift Ideas that are better for us and better for the planet. Thoughtfully curated items from women--owned companies and businesses that we can feel good about supporting.

When I unpack the special ornaments from my mother’s store, I am transported to a time light years before 2020. When I hop on the Sunday Zoom call with our kids, I am filled with gratitude for the technology that can keep us connected and make it possible to share the holidays despite the pandemic. At the end of the day, and the year, I am grateful for the best gifts of all – family, friends and health!

