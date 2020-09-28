Le Labo: A Scent Sensation

Photo by Judith Beermann Le Labo in Georgetown

Any parfumerie that invites you to discover your signature fragrance by answering a Proust questionaire has got my attention. Le Labo was founded in 2006 in New York City by Eddie Roschi and Fabrice Penot, and sold to Estee Lauder in 2014.

(Photo by: Judith Beermann)

Recently opened at 3005 M Street in Georgetown, the brand is known for its unique, signature fragrances (Santal 33 being the most popular). Le Labo also carries candles, and hair, face, body and grooming products. Each scent is handmade in the shop's laboratory, using vegan ingredients and natural oils. Fragrances are compounded at the time of purchase with the client's name printed on the labels of the boxes and the perfume bottles.

(Photo by: lelabofragrances.com)

Le Labo produces 18 fragrances and 9 ambient room scents. The formulations do not include animal products, paraben , preservatives or coloration, and are not tested on animals.

Using a standard naming convention for each of their scents, each fragrance is named after the primary scent note and given a number, which indicates the composition's total ingredient count.

My personal favorite is home fragrance Calone 17. Described as "light, the sea, and its breeze brought to your living room. Marine notes are mixed with geranium and amber for a striking result that transforms your house into a sea cottage. The scent is so evocative, you may forget you’re not just a few steps away from the salt-tinged waters of Anse de Grande Saline in St. Barth’s."

There are 13 City Exclusive scents which are available only at specific locations. For example, Vanille 44 is sold in Paris and Gaiac 10 in Tokyo.

During September only, these exclusive scents are available for purchase at the Georgetown location.