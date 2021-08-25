Kräftskiva Party Season in Sweden

Photo by Patrik Svedberg/imagebank.sweden.se Swedish Crayfish Party

In Sweden, August marks the beginning of ‘kräftskiva’ (crayfish party) season. During a crayfish party, food is often eaten outdoors, and bright colored paper lanterns are hung around the table. People wear bibs around their necks and comic paper hats on their heads. Whatever their origin, crayfish in Sweden are cooked in a brine, with plenty of crown dill. You eat crayfish cold, with your fingers, and bread and cheese (such as Västerbotten) are eaten on the side.



Learn more about typical Swedish summer activities here and get more inspiration from our list of Swedish summer tips below:

Food: Mouth-watering Swedish summer Mouth-watering Swedish summer recipes , from potato salad to strawberry cake to fish Wallenbergare.

Music: A Spotify playlist full of Swedish summer classics.

Literature: Swedish fiction is among the world's most translated. The Swedish Book Review has selected 10 must-read Swedish books

Exhibitions #SmartMobility and #Dreamland are open every Saturday and Sunday between 12:00-5:00 PM at House of Sweden.

Their rooftop terrace with a magnificent view overlooking the Potomac River is also open. Free admission as usual. The Children's Room will remain closed, but they hope to reopen it soon.

Safety is the main priority at House of Sweden. All necessary measures have been taken according to Washington, D.C. COVID-19 health regulation guidelines.

House of Sweden is located at 2900 K Street in Georgetown.