Kevin Plank's Georgetown Mansion Sells for $17.25 Million

June 22, 2020 | by Judith Beermann
Photo by Judith Beermann from Patrick Sutton's "Storied Interiors" book
Entrance to Kevin Plank&#039;s 34th Street Georgetown Home
After two years on the market, Under Armour founder Kevin Plank has sold his Georgetown mansion for $17.25 million.

 

Originally listed for $29.5 million, the 12,000-square-foot home on 34th Street was sold to Priory Holdings Trust, according to Washington Business Journal.

Patrons' Party for Georgetown House Tour, 2017 (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Patrons' Party for Georgetown House Tour, 2017

Plank completed renovated the Federal-style home when he purchased it in 2013. Previously owned by Bank of Georgetown's Curtin Winsor III, the property once belonged to Ambassador David K.E. Bruce and his wife, Evangeline Bell.

Often used to entertain out-of-town guests, Plank graciously lent the home for Georgetown events including the Patrons' Party for the Georgetown House Tour.

 

Read more here.

  Judith Beermann
