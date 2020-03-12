Photo by digitalspy.com
&quot;MI-5&quot;
Put the kettle on.

Not in any particular order, here are some of my current favorite series and films, all available for streaming.

 

The last three are all-time favorites, which, if you haven’t yet watched, please do. 

 

Let me know what you think.

 

MI-5 (a.k.a. Spooks)  Britbox

 

The Best Offer Netflix

(Photo by: imdb.com) "The Best Offer"

Foyle's War Amazon Prime

(Photo by: liverpoolfilmoffice.tv) "Foyle's War"

The Street Britbox 

(Photo by: bbc.co.uk) "The Street"

The Detectorists Acorn 

(Photo by: radiotimes.com) "The Detectorists"

Watch these two back to back: 

The Great Train Robbery Acorn 

Mrs. Biggs Acorn 

(Photo by: telegraph.co.uk) "Mrs. Biggs"

Alibi 2013 Amazon Prime  

(Photo by: intheseats.ca) "Alibi"

And these two versions together: 

Maigret 2016 Amazon  

Maigret 1960 Britbox 

(Photo by: express.co.uk) "Maigret"

The Americans Amazon Prime 

(Photo by: variety.com) "The Americans"

The Crown Acorn 

(Photo by: wallpaperhook.com) "The Crown"

Mad Men Netflix

(Photo by: medium.com) "Mad Men"

  • telegraph.co.uk
  • imdb.com
  • medium.com
  • intheseats.ca
  • bbc.co.uk
  • variety.com
  • express.co.uk
  • wallpaperhook.com
  • radiotimes.com
  • liverpoolfilmoffice.tv

