Keep Calm and Stream On
Not in any particular order, here are some of my current favorite series and films, all available for streaming.
The last three are all-time favorites, which, if you haven’t yet watched, please do.
Let me know what you think.
MI-5 (a.k.a. Spooks) Britbox
The Best Offer Netflix
Foyle's War Amazon Prime
The Street Britbox
The Detectorists Acorn
Watch these two back to back:
The Great Train Robbery Acorn
Mrs. Biggs Acorn
Alibi 2013 Amazon Prime
And these two versions together:
Maigret 2016 Amazon
Maigret 1960 Britbox
The Americans Amazon Prime
The Crown Acorn
Mad Men Netflix
0 Comments For This Article
Post new comment