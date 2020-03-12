Photo by digitalspy.com "MI-5"

Put the kettle on.

Not in any particular order, here are some of my current favorite series and films, all available for streaming.

The last three are all-time favorites, which, if you haven’t yet watched, please do.

Let me know what you think.

MI-5 (a.k.a. Spooks) Britbox

The Best Offer Netflix

(Photo by: imdb.com) "The Best Offer"

Foyle's War Amazon Prime

(Photo by: liverpoolfilmoffice.tv) "Foyle's War"

The Street Britbox

(Photo by: bbc.co.uk) "The Street"

The Detectorists Acorn

(Photo by: radiotimes.com) "The Detectorists"

Watch these two back to back:

The Great Train Robbery Acorn

Mrs. Biggs Acorn

(Photo by: telegraph.co.uk) "Mrs. Biggs"

Alibi 2013 Amazon Prime

(Photo by: intheseats.ca) "Alibi"

And these two versions together:

Maigret 2016 Amazon

Maigret 1960 Britbox

(Photo by: express.co.uk) "Maigret"

The Americans Amazon Prime

(Photo by: variety.com) "The Americans"

The Crown Acorn

(Photo by: wallpaperhook.com) "The Crown"

Mad Men Netflix