Not quite as enchanting as Cary Grant murmuring to Rita Hayworth in Only Angels Have Wings but finally a product named after me!

An emergency, survival, quarantine-approved one ta boot. Minimal. So very cute even. It's all of those things and more, which is why I am the proud owner of THE MOVER.

But the spell was broken when I learned how Simon Huck, co-founder and CEO of JUDY came up with the name. “We needed a name that you will never forget,” Huck explains of the company’s development, which took over six months. “We surveyed hundreds of people, and everyone felt like they had a Judy in their life: someone who was a dependable, type-A parent figure.”

Judy might feel like a strange name for a disaster prep kit, but Huck says they chose it because it reminded people on the team of a calming aunt or grandmother. (Judy was a popular baby name in the 1940s, so it’s largely associated with older women.) The name felt warm and comforting, almost maternal, like everything is going to be OK. Oh, that’s really great.

JUDY is a single-purchase solution that fits seamlessly into any home, a resource that Huck discovered his friends lacked after several of them had found themselves in frightening emergency situations like the California wildfires. Launched in January, pre-corona, it IS the perfect self-isolation partner.

Each kit also connects digitally via the JUDY mobile app.