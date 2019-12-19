'Jersey Boys' a Blockbuster Musical

Photo by Courtesy of National Theatre by Joan Marcus Finale

Jersey Boys first opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed over 11 years later on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. No matter how many times you see it, I have seen it five times in different venues from Broadway to on a ship going through the Panama Canal, if the voices are good it’s a great night in the theater and this production at the National is a blockbuster.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. It is said about them “they were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of.” The show features all their mega hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “Working My Way Back To You.” Those of a certain age will remember hearing them for the first time and those younger will enjoy them for the first time. They are songs to move too and clap your hands too and you will leave the theater singing them. The songs were written by Bob Gaudio who was not only a founding member of The Four Seasons but has written songs for many others and is a world class producer having worked with Barbara Streisand, Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra and Marvin Gaye among many others. Frankie Valli is still touring today though not with the original Four Seasons. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

This production is directed by two-time Tony® Award-winner Des McAnuff and his whole team does their work really well. In this play which is really all about the music the fact that you even notice their work is a high compliment to them. They include Klara Zieglerova (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (lighting design) Steve Canyon Kennedy (Sound Design) and Ron Melrose (Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music).

Then what makes this production so great is the cast who are uniformly good. Each of their voices strong and they capture the audience from beginning to end. The cast is led by John Hacker (Frankie Valli) who has an amazing voice and great stage presence. Then add Eric Chambliss (Bob Gaudio), Corey Greenan (Tommy DeVito), and Michael Milton (Nick Massi) and you have the dynamic The Four Seasons. The ensemble includes Andrés Acosta, Justin Albinder, Ashley Bruce, Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, Katie Goffman, Connor Lyon, Kevin Patrick Martin, Sean McGee, Hamilton Moore, Bruno Vida, and Amy Weaver. Each one of them easily holds their own on the stage.

Jersey Boys will be at the National Theatre through January 5, 2020. For a great time in the theater don’t miss this production. Get your tickets today.