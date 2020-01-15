Photo by Janet Donovan Jane Fonda with supporters of IndieCollect

We’re going to miss actress and climate change activist Jane Fonda who has been in Washington on the lawn of the US Capitol building since mid-October doing Fire Drill Fridays inspired by Greta Thunberg and the youth climate strike movement. She was joined by celebrities Sally Field, Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, Ted Danson, and Diane Lane – most of whom were either detained or arrested. Her last Fire Drill Friday was January 10th before she returned to LA where she will continue to bring attention to the climate emergency. During her visit, she was also here promoting another cause close to her heart – IndieCollect – honored by New York Film Critics Circle at a Star-Studded Ceremony with Steve Buscemi on January 7 for “essential work preserving American independent film.”

“Back in the heyday of Hollywood the studios did their own restoration and it costs money and it takes up a lot of space because you have to store all these films in temporary rooms,” Jane Fonda told guests at an intimate dinner in her honor at the home of Catherine Wyler and Richard Rymland in Washington, DC. to support IndieCollect. “As studios cut back, they cut back on the space and they started farming the job of restoration out to other places that looked like a bombed basement. It was filled with cans turned upside down. It was unbelievable when I heard some of the films that were there; some of them were entertainment films, but some of them were documents of American history that we just can’t lose.”

