Jack Evans Resigns From D.C. Council

Photo by Jack Evans via Facebook Running for D.C. Mayor in 2014

The D.C. Council’s longest serving member, Jack Evans resigned from office on Tuesday. The Council was expected to vote to expel him on January 21, 2020 over revelations that he had taken official actions to help developers and businesses that paid his private consulting firm.

“After nearly 30 years of public service to the District of Columbia, I have advised the Board of Elections that I resign my position as Ward 2 Council member on the Council… as of the close of business on Friday, January 17, 2020,” he wrote in a letter to Chairman Phil Mendelson. “I believe Washington, D.C. to be the pride of the nation and I am proud of the contributions I have made in helping create a vibrant city.”

Evans’ three decade career included two unsuccessful runs for mayor, two terms as the chair of Metro’s board, and seven trips as a D.C. delegate to Democratic National Conventions. Over the years, he represented Georgetown at countless ground-breaking events around the city.

Once Evans formally leaves office, the Board of Elections will declare a vacancy and start the process of scheduling a special election to fill the seat.

