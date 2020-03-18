Photo by Wikipedia.org Padded Cell

As I was (virtually) meeting my many isolated clients this week, I realized that chaos could reign if we didn't think fast and do something NOW. One of my biggest worries is that inactivity can take over. Stir crazy, anyone?

(Photo by: Wikipedia.org) Is Jail the Answer?

Children aren't playing their daily school sports, college students aren't walking to and from their classrooms, adults aren't moving around their offices, businesses are closing down, and virtually no one is going to the gym. What's a quarantined person to do besides finding comfort in a padded cell or imprisoning your family?

I had a eureka moment the other day. Over the past several years, I have invested in some inexpensive exercise gadgets that take up hardly any space, and I'm recommending them to my clients. You can get excellent instruction on how to use these online or from a certified trainer (I'll bet your trainer or physical therapist would be willing to work with you via FaceTime or Skype). You may want to consider these easy-to-use exercise aids:

HealthySport 10" Resistance Band Loops

(Photo by: Katherine Tallmadge) HealthySport 10" Resistance Band Loops

TheraBands Professional Non-Latex Elastic Bands Set

(Photo by: Katherine Tallmadge) TheraBands Professional Non-Latex Elastic Bands Set

Sunny Health and Fitness Adjustable Twist Stepper

(Photo by: Katherine Tallmadge) Sunny Health and Fitness Adjustable Twist Stepper

Phoenix 98107 Duel Action Mini Stepper

(Photo by: Katherine Tallmadge) Phoenix 98107 Dual Action Mini Stepper

Total Gym

(Photo by: Katherine Tallmadge) Total Gym Models for Home

A yoga mat is great for cushioning for floor exercises.

(Photo by: Katherine Tallmadge) A Basic Yoga Mat

