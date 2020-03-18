Isolated? Part One: Ideas & Products for Home Exercise
As I was (virtually) meeting my many isolated clients this week, I realized that chaos could reign if we didn't think fast and do something NOW. One of my biggest worries is that inactivity can take over. Stir crazy, anyone?
Children aren't playing their daily school sports, college students aren't walking to and from their classrooms, adults aren't moving around their offices, businesses are closing down, and virtually no one is going to the gym. What's a quarantined person to do besides finding comfort in a padded cell or imprisoning your family?
I had a eureka moment the other day. Over the past several years, I have invested in some inexpensive exercise gadgets that take up hardly any space, and I'm recommending them to my clients. You can get excellent instruction on how to use these online or from a certified trainer (I'll bet your trainer or physical therapist would be willing to work with you via FaceTime or Skype). You may want to consider these easy-to-use exercise aids:
HealthySport 10" Resistance Band Loops
TheraBands Professional Non-Latex Elastic Bands Set
Sunny Health and Fitness Adjustable Twist Stepper
Phoenix 98107 Duel Action Mini Stepper
A yoga mat is great for cushioning for floor exercises.
