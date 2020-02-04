Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar

“I want to welcome you to tonight’s screening of Incitement which we’re really proud to co-host with The Woodrow Wilson Center,” said CEO of The Motion Picture Association Ambassador Charles Rivkin at a private showing in downtown Washington, DC. “As most of you know, it retells the tragic assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995 and tells the story from the point of view of the assailant. It takes an uncompromising and inevitably political perspective. This is a movie and subject with many perspectives, powerful emotions, and as you’ll see, deep complexities.”

The screening was followed by a panel discussion with moderator Jane Harman, former US Representative for California’s 36th congressional district and now President and CEO of The Wilson Center; former Assistant Secretary of State Anne Patterson for near Eastern Affairs and also the US Ambassador to Egypt and Pakistan. “I had the pleasure of working with Anne when I was Assistant Secretary of State. Anne is a strong champion of economic policy around the world. We traveled together to Algeria and Tunisia. She is one of America’s finest Ambassadors. “Harman and Patterson were joined by director and his co-writer on the film Ron Leshem. “Its reception both at home and abroad and their perspectives on a whole bunch of other matters is going to make for a very fascinating evening.”

