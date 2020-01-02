Iconic George! at 2020 Washington Winter Show

Photo by washingtonwintershow.org

The theme of the 2020 Washington Winter Show is Iconic George! featuring iconic, eye-catching imagery of George Washington and the various icons, landmarks and natural wonders of American culture that symbolized the newly formed nation at home and abroad.

The Show will take place from Thursday, January 9 through Sunday, January 12 at American University’s Katzen Arts Center. Preview Night Gala is from 6:30 pm till 10:00 pm on Thursday, January 9 offering exclusive access to this years 40+ dealers from across the United States and Canada.

Show hours are Friday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm, Saturday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Tickets for the 2020 Washington Winter Show - including special events - can be purchased here.

LECTURE & LUNCHEON: Friday, January 10 (10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.) The Friday Lecture & Luncheon - “Designing to the Rhythms of Time” - will be led by celebrated architect and leading UK interior designer, Ben Pentreath. His London-based design studio has established a powerful reputation across a wide-range of disciples with projects ranging from large-scale urban developments to interior decoration projects around the globe.

DESIGN PANEL: Saturday, January 11 (11:00 am - 12:00 pm) Whitney Robinson, Editor-in-Chief of ELLE DECOR, will moderate the Saturday Design Panel titled “Iconic Design: Mastering the Art of Beautiful Interiors.” Celebrated panelists include Barrie Benson, Lauren Liess & Tom Scheerer who will discuss their perspectives as leading designers within the industry.

SATURDAY LECTURE: Saturday, January 11 (4:30 pm - 5:30 pm) Tom Savage, Director of External Affairs for Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library, will present “More Than America’s Treasure House: Henry Francis duPont’s Winterthur.”

LOAN EXHIBIT: The 2020 Loan Exhibit, “Icons of America: George Washington & Beyond” is presented by Winterthur Museum. The exhibition will include portraits of America’s first president as well as the eagle and the shield applied across a variety of mediums.

CHARITIES: The beneficiaries of the 2020 Show will be The Founders Board of St. John’s Community Services, The Bishop John T. Walker School for Boys and THEARC.