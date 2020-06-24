Ice Cream Anyone? DC Enters Phase Two
June 24, 2020 | by Mixing Bowl
Photo by Constance Chatfield-Taylor
As we begin to venture out during Phase Two, please remember to wear a mask and keep a safe distance. Local restaurants and shops are opening their doors to welcome us back. Please support your favorite businesses now!
Here's the latest on what to expect:
- Restaurants, non-essential retail and beverage establishments can open indoors at 50% capacity. Indoor dining must have tables six feet apart, with no more than 6 people to a table.
- Gyms, yoga studios and dance classes can reopen with restrictions like having only 5 people allowed per 1,000 sq. feet and an emphasis on smaller group classes.
- Movie theaters, entertainment venues are to remain closed. Certain programs and events could reopen if the venue applies and is approved for a waiver. Live music would also need to be approved by a waiver.
- Houses of worship, churches can resume at maximum 50% capacity, with choirs discouraged.
- Libraries can reopen at 50 percent capacity.
- Pools: D.C. public pools will reopen for structured activities like lessons, lap swimming. The pools will not be reopened for recreational use beyond those structured activities until "likely mid-July."
- Playgrounds can reopen.
- Parks and fields may reopen for activities
- Nail salons, tanning and waxing: Open by appointment only with stations at least six feet apart
- Colleges and universities in D.C. can begin reopening, as long as they have submitted their reopening plan to D.C. Council.
- Camps can reopen as long as there are no more than 10 people to a cohort.
- DMV services: esidents will be able to enter the DMV to conduct driver's licenses services, vehicle registrations, and knowledge tests by appointment only. All documents that expire on or after March 1 are still valid until mid-September, so there is no need to rush to the DMV, Bowser said. To set up an appointment, click here.
0 Comments For This Article
Post new comment