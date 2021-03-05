Hugh Newell Jacobsen 1929-2021

Photo by Judith Beermann Hugh and Baci

The very first series of articles I wrote for The Dish were about him: A Walk with Hugh Newell Jacobsen and Lunch With Hugh Newell Jacobsen.

I was first introduced to his architecture in college, and from then on, until we were neighbors in Georgetown many years later, I followed his work and incorporated his signature design touches wherever I could.

There will be many formal remembrances for this remarkable man, but I will always cherish my personal time with him.