Hugh Newell Jacobsen 1929-2021

March 4, 2021 | by Judith Beermann
Photo by Judith Beermann
Hugh and Baci
The very first series of articles I wrote for The Dish were about him: A Walk with Hugh Newell Jacobsen and Lunch With Hugh Newell Jacobsen.

I was first introduced to his architecture in college, and from then on, until we were neighbors in Georgetown many years later, I followed his work and incorporated his signature design touches wherever I could.

There will be many formal remembrances for this remarkable man, but I will always cherish my personal time with him.

