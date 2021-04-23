Hillwood Celebrates Earth Day

Photo by Speto for earthday.org 2021 Earth Day Poster

This year, Earth Day focuses on restoring our Earth. Learn about Hillwood’s conservation efforts including pollinator gardens, a new native garden with a bio-retention pond, worm composting, and energy improvements, with Jessica Bonilla, Director of Horticulture.

To see how else Hillwood is celebrating Earth Day, families may enjoy their virtual Miniature Garden Workshop, Hillwood's first-ever gardening workshop especially for families.

This virtual tour is presented live via Zoom. The tour begins at 1:30 p.m. and an online "waiting room" opens at 1:00 pm.

Questions can be submitted via the chat feature. Please note that this workshop will be recorded.

Registered participants will be emailed a link to join this Zoom program.

Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens is located at 4155 Linnean Avenue, NW.