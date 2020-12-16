Have a UV Blooming Holiday!
Whether you're celebrating together or from afar this holiday season, give the gift of ffresh, festive, fragrant flowers!
Ultra Violet Flowers offers exquisite custom arrangements with contact-free local delivery! Just call Fabio Ripoli at 202.333.3002.
Please note that Ultra Violet Flowers will be closed from Friday, December 25th through Sunday, December 27th.
Ultra Violet Flowers is located at 1218 31st Street in Georgetown.
