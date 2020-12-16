Have a UV Blooming Holiday!

December 15, 2020 | by The Scoop
Photo by ultravioletflowersdc.com

Whether you're celebrating together or from afar this holiday season, give the gift of ffresh, festive, fragrant flowers!

Ultra Violet Flowers offers exquisite custom arrangements with contact-free local delivery! Just call Fabio Ripoli at 202.333.3002.

(Photo by: ultravioletflowersdc.com)

Please note that Ultra Violet Flowers will be closed from Friday, December 25th through Sunday, December 27th. 

Ultra Violet Flowers is located at 1218 31st Street in Georgetown.

  • ultravioletflowersdc.com

