Hair Today

April 22, 2020 | by Judith Beermann
  • Print
  • Email
Tags:
Photo by Judith Beermann

Baci (Photo by: Judith Beermann) Baci

To all the sylists out there who have felt underappreciated until now, WE REALLY MISS YOU!

Eight weeks and counting, the longest I've gone without touching up the grey. 

I'm wearing those four inches like a badge of honor. Proof that I haven't sneaked into my salon in the middle of the night.

Talented and thoughtful Franco Murat has offered to send me my color, free of charge to do it myself.

Having seen friends and celebrities try this route, I'm going to wait until I get a proper haircut and color again at Salon Macomb. In the meantime, I'm blending in well with Baci.

  • Judith Beermann

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.