Hair Today

Photo by Judith Beermann

To all the sylists out there who have felt underappreciated until now, WE REALLY MISS YOU!

Eight weeks and counting, the longest I've gone without touching up the grey.

I'm wearing those four inches like a badge of honor. Proof that I haven't sneaked into my salon in the middle of the night.

Talented and thoughtful Franco Murat has offered to send me my color, free of charge to do it myself.

Having seen friends and celebrities try this route, I'm going to wait until I get a proper haircut and color again at Salon Macomb. In the meantime, I'm blending in well with Baci.