GW Hospital Offers Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing

Photo by gwhospital.com

The GW Medical Enterprise has begun drive-through testing for COVID-19 since Monday, April 6, 2020. The drive-through testing site is located at 20th and H Streets NW (cars entering at 22nd and H Street NW) and pedestrian testing will be at 22nd and I St NW.

Testing will only be conducted by appointment, after a physician has spoken with the patient and has deemed a test is appropriate. This initiative is GW’s response in partnership with the District based on city-wide need.

The testing site is being set up as an important step toward identifying who has the virus and stopping the virus in the Washington, D.C., area. Through this drive-through testing, GW is providing a more accessible and convenient method of testing for those who think they might have or have been exposed to the coronavirus or COVID-19, thus enabling individuals and their physicians to determine if they need to seek the appropriate medical care or self-quarantine in their homes.

How to Schedule a Physician Consultation:

To schedule a video or phone consultation with a GW physician to be evaluated, please call 202.741.2765 Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. Or, your regular physician can follow the instructions at gwcovid19testing.com to get you a referral for testing.

