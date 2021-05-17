Green Almond Pantry Opens on Grace Street

Photo by Green Almond Pantry

After a fire closed the original Shaw location of Green Almond Pantry, chef Cagla Onal-Urel has reopened the critically acclaimed Mediterranean lunch counter at 3210 Grace Street in Georgetown.

The new15 counter-seat restaurant and market with a communal courtyard has a grill, natural wines, and a rotating menu including freshly made focaccia, salads and dips (lemon and fava bean, please), sandwiches, braised lamb and roasted fish, and an array of cakes served by the slice or whole – plus daily chalkboard specials inspired by each morning’s deliveries from local farmers and purveyors.