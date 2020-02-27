Photo by Daniel Swartz Jennifer Siebel Newsom chats with guests

“I’m delighted to introduce Jennifer Siebel Newsom. Tonight’s movie, The Great American Lie, is directed, written and produced by Jennifer and it is the third in her trilogy aiming the lens at gender inequality,” said Melissa Patack, Vice President and Senior Council for State Government Affairs for The Motion Picture Association. “Her 2011 award winning documentary Misrepresentation examined how mainstream media and culture contribute to the under representation of women in influential positions that film the rise. The Representation Project is a nonprofit organization that has many social action campaigns that have reached more than 650 million people. Jennifer’s second film, The Mask You Live In, explore how America’s narrow definition of masculinity is harming boys, men and society at large. Tonight’s movie examines the underlying cultural causes of income inequality in America. The MPA, as the voice of the motion picture and television industry, works to support, nurture and protect. We all depend on MPA for our art, our culture, and our entertainment. So we are proud to host this event and delighted to have Jennifer with us tonight.”

Film synopsis: The Great American Lie is a documentary film that examines how a US value system built on the extreme masculine ideals of money, power and control has glorified individualism, institutionalized inequality, and undermined the ability of most Americans to achieve the American Dream.

