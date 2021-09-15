Friedman Capital Buys Georgetown's Graham Hotel

Photo by thegrahamgeorgetown.com The Graham Hotel Rooftop

DC-based, family-run private equity investment firm, Friedman Capital announced the acquisition of The Graham Hotel in Georgetown, purchased at the same price it was originally sold for in 2016.

“On the heels of Friedman Capital’s successes with Georgetown’s Glover Park Hotel and the newly renovated Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, The Graham continues the trend of providing the highest standard of luxury that our guests have come to expect. Our vertically-integrated management and operations of The Graham will enable us to make incredible improvements and enhancements, allowing this unpolished gem to finally shine,” said Brian Friedman, founder of Foxhall Partners, the SPAC company BOA, and the Friedman Capital family office.

Friedman Capital plans to enhance the experience of guests by curating upscale art installations from its modern art collections and through collaborations with local D.C. galleries such as DTR Modern Galleries.

The Graham is the newest addition to Friedman Capital’s portfolio of historic properties, including the Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Glover Park Hotel and The Watergate in Washington, DC, as well as historic properties in Charleston, South Carolina.

In line with Friedman Capital’s strategy of maintaining all of its own properties, the hotel will be managed by the Anasazi Group, part of Friedman Capital’s vertically-integrated structure.