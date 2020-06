June 28, 2020 | by The Scoop

Photo by https://www.scientificanimations.com/wiki-images Coronavirus

Do you have comorbidity?

Does your kitchen have fomites?

Has your community been pool sampled?

Know the difference between RT and RO?

COVID-19 has given us a whole new vocabulary and NPR has put together a useful glossary to help us understand the terms associated with transmission, infection and testing.