Georgetown's New Canal Boat Is Here

Photo by The Georgetown Dish

The National Park Service (NPS) and Georgetown Heritage have delivered a new canal boat to Georgetown after nearly a decade.

Arriving in two pieces to Canal Road, the boat was lifted into the C&O Canal via crane and then the boat builders joined the two pieces and applied fiberglass to the hull. The boat was then floated to a dry dock (Level 4 of the Canal) between Thomas Jefferson and 30th Street for its finishing touches.

(Photo by: The Georgetown Dish)

The boat will primarily be used for public tours, field trips, and other educational opportunities. It will also be available for private tours and events. Public rides will begin in 2022.

(Photo by: The Georgetown Dish)

This project is part of a multi-year effort to revitalize the C&O Canal in Georgetown. The Georgetown Canal Plan was prepared in partnership with Georgetown Heritage with support from the District of Columbia and the Georgetown Business Improvement District.