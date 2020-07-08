Photo by Martin's Tavern via Facebook
Martin&#039;s Tavern
The Georgetown BID and DDOT are working together to widen Wisconsin Avenue and M Street sidewalks to allow for more outside dining space.

(Photo by: Il Canale via Facebook)

Georgetown joins other DC neighborhoods with “streateries” using street parking spaces for additional seating.

(Photo by: Mr. Smith's via Facebook)

The BID has supplied barriers to block off about two street parking spaces to make room for a few extra socially-distanced tables.

 

Georgetown restaurants currently with street table permits include:

  • Martin’s Tavern, at 1265 Wisconsin Avenue
  • Susheria, at 3101 K Street
  • Mr. Smith’s, at 3205 K Street
  • The Berliner, at 3401 Water Street
  • Il Canale, at 1065 31st Street
  • L’Amexe, at 2917 M Street
  • Piccolo and Flavio, on 31st Street South of Blues Alley
