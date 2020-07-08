Georgetown's Got Streatery
The Georgetown BID and DDOT are working together to widen Wisconsin Avenue and M Street sidewalks to allow for more outside dining space.
Georgetown joins other DC neighborhoods with “streateries” using street parking spaces for additional seating.
The BID has supplied barriers to block off about two street parking spaces to make room for a few extra socially-distanced tables.
Georgetown restaurants currently with street table permits include:
- Martin’s Tavern, at 1265 Wisconsin Avenue
- Susheria, at 3101 K Street
- Mr. Smith’s, at 3205 K Street
- The Berliner, at 3401 Water Street
- Il Canale, at 1065 31st Street
- L’Amexe, at 2917 M Street
- Piccolo and Flavio, on 31st Street South of Blues Alley
