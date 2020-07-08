Photo by Martin's Tavern via Facebook Martin's Tavern

The Georgetown BID and DDOT are working together to widen Wisconsin Avenue and M Street sidewalks to allow for more outside dining space.

(Photo by: Il Canale via Facebook)

Georgetown joins other DC neighborhoods with “streateries” using street parking spaces for additional seating.

(Photo by: Mr. Smith's via Facebook)

The BID has supplied barriers to block off about two street parking spaces to make room for a few extra socially-distanced tables.

Georgetown restaurants currently with street table permits include: