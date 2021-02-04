Georgetown's Four Seasons Named #1 Hotel in DC

U.S. News & World Report has recognized Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC in Georgetown as the #1 Hotel in Washington DC and Overall #6 Best Hotel in the USA in its annual evaluation of hotels that offer high-quality amenities and exceptional experiences.

(Photo by: fourseasons.com)

“Our hotel being selected as #1 in DC and #6 in the US is an incredible honour and we are so grateful. The creativity, resiliency and innovation that our team has shown over the past year has been incredibly inspiring and I am so happy that we were able to continue to offer extraordinary experiences and wow our guests,” says David Bernand, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC.

Over the past three years Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC has continued to improve its ranking in the US, moving from the fifteenth spot in 2019 to the eighth spot in 2020 and now the sixth spot in 2021. When asked how the Hotel continues to progress, David Bernand says, “Our team is always striving to do better and never accepts the status quo. I am so proud of them and all that they have accomplished, especially in this past year.”

(Photo by: fourseasons.com)

Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC has 222 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites, the legendary BOURBON STEAK Restaurant by Michael Mina, a luxury spa with a swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness facilities.