Georgetown Village Hosts Financial Planning Program Jan. 30

Are you approaching retirement or recently retired and wondering how to make the transition and make the most of your freedom?

Georgetown Village invites community members to a program to help you make critical decisions and take advantage of new opportunities. The program is called Opening New Doors and consists of four sessions. At each session, a panel of experts will highlight an aspect of retirement that you may not have thought of but should be thinking about.

The first session called “Financial Planning, Wills, Trusts and Estates for 65 and Older” is Thursday, January 30 and will address basic steps to get your life during retirement under control, including financial planning and legal arrangements. It will be held at 6:00 pm at St. John’s Church, 3240 O Street, NW (use the Potomac Street entrance). Living well with solid finances in retirement takes planning and as we age, the best choices for investment change.

To reserve your place, contact the Georgetown Village office at 202.999.8988 or email rsvp@georgetown-village.org.