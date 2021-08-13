Georgetown University Reopens for Fall

Photo by georgetown.edu

Georgetown University will return to full operating status beginning August 2, 2021 following over one year of virtual classes and limited on-campus living amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main campus and medical center buildings will open at full capacity to community members, and social distancing requirements will be lifted, according to a July 19 email from Provost Robert Groves. Community members will also be permitted to host events and meetings using campus facilities.

Until further notice, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, must wear face masks inside university buildings, except when eating or drinking or when inside private offices and residences, according to the email. The university will continue to evaluate public health conditions and reassess mask requirements.

