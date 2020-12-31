Georgetown Suites Hotel to be Converted to Apartments

Photo by georgetownsuites.com

A Bethesda company has acquired the Georgetown Suites hotel, according to the Washington Business Journal.

Work has begun to turn 224 rooms into apartments, which will make it one of the largest multifamily buildings in the neighborhood.

Varsity Investment Group's Oxford at Georgetown includes both of Georgetown Suites' two former buildings, one at 1111 30th St. NW and the other at 1000 29th St. NW.

The deal closed December 23, 2020 according to D.C. records. The sellers were Georgetown Mews Associates LP and 29th and K Associates LP.

While one of the two Georgetown Suites buildings did reopen during the pandemic, the hotel is now fully closed.

Read more here.