The Georgetown Prisons and Justice Initiative Offers Degree Program

Photo by inmateaid.com Patuxtent Institution

Georgetown University will offer a full bachelor’s degree program for 25 aspiring students incarcerated at Patuxent Institution in Jessup, MD, in the next academic year through its The Georgetown Prisons and Justice Initiative (PJI).

Bringing credit-bearing Georgetown courses to incarcerated students through its Prison Scholars Program creates a transformational education experience for highly motivated people during their incarceration.

After their release, many returning citizens struggle to find employment due to their criminal record, lack of formal education and large gaps in their resumes. The Prison Scholars Program equips them to overcome these hurdles and creates a pathway to financial stability and socioeconomic mobility.

“We are excited to build upon the success of the Prison Scholars Program and provide an opportunity for students to earn a college degree while incarcerated,” said Marc Howard, director of PJI. “A degree from Georgetown and the interdisciplinary coursework behind it will prepare our graduates to reenter their communities and the workforce with pride in their academic achievements.”

