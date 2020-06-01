Georgetown Looted
Georgetown was one of the DC neighborhoods hardest hit by vandalism and looting as protests spread in major US cities to condemn the May 25th Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.
Businesses were broken into Saturday night and damage was extensive. The Michael Kors store had only recently dismantled its boarded up windows.
Ella-Rue, Sunglass Hut, UBIQ, Calvin Klein and Doc Martens were among those vandalized.
Some businesses were hard at work Sunday to protect their storefronts.
A DC-wide curfew is in effect from 11:00 pm until 6:00 am Monday.
Thanks to Dish contributor Constance Chatfield-Taylor and fellow Georgetown resident Feona Mulholland for these photos.
Tragic results - DC needs to find a way to protest and not destroy.
