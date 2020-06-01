Photo by Constance Chatfield-Taylor
Kate Spade
Kate Spade

Georgetown was one of the DC neighborhoods hardest hit by vandalism and looting as protests spread in major US cities to condemn the May 25th Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

(Photo by: Feona Mulholland)

Businesses were broken into Saturday night and damage was extensive. The Michael Kors store had only recently dismantled its boarded up windows.

(Photo by: Feona Mulholland)

Ella-Rue, Sunglass Hut, UBIQ, Calvin Klein and Doc Martens were among those vandalized. 

Rag & Bone (Photo by: Feona Mulholland) Rag & Bone

Some businesses were hard at work Sunday to protect their storefronts.

Calvin Klein Underwear (Photo by: Constance Chatfield-Taylor) Calvin Klein Underwear

A DC-wide curfew is in effect from 11:00 pm until 6:00 am Monday.

Sunglass Hut (Photo by: Constance Chatfield-Taylor) Sunglass Hut

Thanks to Dish contributor Constance Chatfield-Taylor and fellow Georgetown resident Feona Mulholland for these photos.

(Photo by: Feona Mulholland)

John Capozzi Jun. 01, 2020 @ 9:57 am

Tragic results - DC needs to find a way to protest and not destroy.

