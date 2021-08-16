Georgetown Has Two New Retail Pop-Ups

Photo by shopmodernlusso.com

(Photo by: fanyanstores.com) Molifusu

Concept 31/M at 3077 M Street in Georgetown has two new retail lab pop-ups.

FANG YÁN, started in 2017 by two graduates from Rhode Island School of Design and Georgetown University, FANG YÁN represents a community of brands injected with Chinese craftsmanship and sophistication. The pop-up wants to inspire women to explore diverse styles – with designs ranging from capsule wardrobe to dynamic pieces – where sensibility and feminine details are complemented by time-honored manufacturing.

Another new addition to Concept 31/M, Modern Lusso has opened a pop-up in the space through September 5. Shop their curated collection of Greek designers that have been cultivated for the American market. Men’s and women’s products, in addition to home goods, are made in Greece and 100% Greek-owned – with everything from loom-woven handbags, to shirts inspired by Athens street culture, and clay jewelry. They feature a rotation of brands, with designers added regularly.