Georgetown Does the Foxtrot

Foxtrot Market, co-founded by Mike LaVitola and Taylor Bloom, has opened in Georgetown.

At the corner of Wisconsin Ave and N Street, in the space formerly occupied by Jonathon Adler, Foxtrot is a curated, convenience store selling groceries, wine by the glass, beer on-tap, snacks and boutique lifestyle items. There's an outdoor cafe and patio, and they offer local delivery.

Foxtrot has eight locations in Chicago, two in Dallas and two in DC.

According to the company, the Georgetown spot is designed for students or tourists to sit and hang out, while their Mount Vernon Triangle location has a flow that makes it easy for office workers and commuters to quickly grab and go.