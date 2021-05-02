Photo by Alan Markfield Vanessa Redgrave and Christoph Waltz

Georgetown, a 2019 crime film is directed by Christoph Waltz in his feature directorial debut. Written by David Auburn, the drama is based on The New York Times Magazine article "The Worst Marriage in Georgetown" by Franklin Foer. Waltz stars alongside Vanessa Redgrave, Annette Bening and Corey Hawkins.

Christoph Waltz plays a social-climbing murderer based on Albrecht Muth, the 47-year-old man who was convicted of killing his 91-year-old wife, Viola Drath, in their Q Street row house in 2011.

The film debuts in theaters on May 14 and On Demand on May 18.

Watch the trailer here.