Georgetown BID Partners with Halcyon for Employee Relief

Photo by georgetowndc.com

The Georgetown BID Employee Emergency Relief Grant program assists employees in our commercial district who have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus crisis and need money to pay for rent, food, medical bills, or other emergency costs.

The Georgetown BID has funded the first $150,000, which they are in the process of awarding to an initial group of applicants. Hundreds more have applied and are still in need - and that's where you come in!

The BID is partnering with Halcyon, a nonprofit based in Georgetown, to launch a donation campaign to further fund the Georgetown BID Employee Emergency Relief Grant.

To learn more and donate, visit georgetowndc.com/employee-relief-grant/donate.

Donations will be made tax-deductible through Halcyon's 501(c)(3) status, and 100% of funds will be distributed to those in need.