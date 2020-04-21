Georgetown BID Partners with Halcyon for Employee Relief

April 20, 2020 | by Hot Dish
Photo by georgetowndc.com

The Georgetown BID Employee Emergency Relief Grant program assists employees in our commercial district who have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus crisis and need money to pay for rent, food, medical bills, or other emergency costs. 

 

The Georgetown BID has funded the first $150,000, which they are in the process of awarding to an initial group of applicants. Hundreds more have applied and are still in need - and that's where you come in!

 

The BID is partnering with Halcyon, a nonprofit based in Georgetown, to launch a donation campaign to further fund the Georgetown BID Employee Emergency Relief Grant. 

 

To learn more and donate, visit georgetowndc.com/employee-relief-grant/donate. 

 

Donations will be made tax-deductible through Halcyon's 501(c)(3) status, and 100% of funds will be distributed to those in need.

