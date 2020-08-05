Fiola's Award-Winning Wine List Available To Go

Photo by fioladc.com

Fiola houses Washington, D.C.'s only Wine Spectator Grand Award-winning wine cellar, with 2,875 unique label selections and 10,200 bottles in inventory.

Fiola's cellar is now available for online purchase and contactless pickup through third-party platform Somm.ai.

Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants' wine and spirits director Casper Rice can assist guests with picking the perfect bottle from among the cellar’s regional focuses, including Italy's Piedmont, Tuscany, and Sicily, and France's Burgundy and Bordeaux.

The collection includes standout verticals from notable producers such as Giacomo Conterno, Angelo Gaja, Giuseppe Mascarello, Casanova di Neri, Antinori, Tenuta dell’Ornellaia, and Dom Pérignon, to name just a few.

Wine orders may be picked up in person at the restaurant on Wednesdays between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

* Kindly note that an accompanying food purchase is required for all wine purchases.