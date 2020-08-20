Fiola Named in Wine Spectator's Top 100 for 2020

Photo by fioladc.com

Congratulations to Fiola!

Fiola restaurant has been named one of Wine Spectator’s 100 Grand Prize Winners for 2020. The magazine says, "Fabio Trabocchi is a leading force in Washington, D.C.'s Italian restaurant scene. A short stroll from the National Mall, his flagship venue brings superior Italian labels and authentic regional cuisine to the heart of the capital city.”

Since 1981, Wine Spectator has been honoring restaurants with extraordinary wine programs. The top honor is the Grand Award, granted to those that show extraordinary commitment to wine service.

These destination restaurants around the world hold Wine Spectator's top honor for extraordinary wine programs.

In 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, their Restaurant Awards team was unable to conduct in-person inspections for a new Grand Award class. But while there are no new Grand Award winners this year, 100 restaurants earned the title once again, representing 17 countries and 14 states.