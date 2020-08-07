Photo by Courtesy of MPA Charles Rivkin

“I’ve always believed that one of the most powerful ways that we can lift and inspire one another is by celebrating those among us who have achieved excellence and especially those who we might otherwise overlook by shining the light of recognition on those in front of and behind the camera. The changes that we’re experiencing right now as an industry have presented some serious challenges from stalled productions to shuttered cinemas and these challenges also extend to our Award season, particularly how to convene them from the physical production to social responsibility and the need for diversity inclusion and equity. Today’s discussion could not be more timely, “said Amb. Charlie Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association as he welcomed ZOOM guests to the 4th edition of Film School Friday.

“The Television Academy recently announced that it will host its Prime Time Emmy Show virtually for the first time this year and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has pushed its Oscar Awards to April,” Rivkin added. “So today we’re very excited to bring together four industry veterans who will share their perspectives and opinions on the challenges and the opportunities facing our award season and more broadly our industry panelists. I am really looking forward to the discussion that’s about to follow because what better voices than these to explore how change can also be an opportunity to ensure that our industry’s awards can extend their recognition of excellence to everybody, no matter who they are, what they look like or how they identify.”

