Family Game Night From the Comfort of Your Safe-House

Photo by International Spy Museum

Does your family have what it takes to be spies? Now’s your chance to find out.

The International Spy Museum is infiltrating your home for an action packed Family Game Night. Hosted by a Museum Educator, participants will race against the clock to complete mini missions. Can you create coded messages, slip into disguise and design a super stealthy spy gadget? Your family’s teamwork abilities and trade-craft skills will be put to the test!

Note: Family Game Night is suggested for recruits ages 7-12 and their handlers, however ages 6 and up can play. Registration is limited. Participants will be asked to share photos and videos during the game.

The challenge does not change each week. They cannot offer replacement tickets for technical issues or schedule conflicts with the program start time.

Playing as a team in your house? You only need to purchase one ticket. Want your cousins in another town to play as well? Each household must purchase separate tickets.

Purchase tickets here.