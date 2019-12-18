Photo by Janet Donovan Brian Grazer

“Brian first came into our orbit five years ago and since then we are fortunate enough to connect our relationship through this incredible series called Genius. He’s been able to take people around the world with some iconic movies like A Beautiful Mind, Empire, 8 Mile, Arrested Development,” said Gary Knell, Chairman of National Geographic Partners when introducing Brian Grazer and Susan Goldberg, Editor in Chief National Geographic Magazine in conversation on his new book Face to Face:The Art of Human Connection.

“Academy Award-winning producer Brian Grazer has been making movies and television programs for more than 25 years. As both a writer and producer, he has been personally nominated for four Academy Awards, and in 2002 won the Best Picture Oscar for A Beautiful Mind (2001). In addition to winning three other Academy Awards, “A Beautiful Mind” also won four Golden Globe Awards (including Best Motion Picture Drama) and earned Grazer the first annual Awareness Award from the National Mental Health Awareness Campaign.” IMDB

Read more from Janet Donovan at Hollywood on the Potomac.