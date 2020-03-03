Escaping a Gray Winter for a Sunnier Palette in South Florida

March 2, 2020 | by Page Evans
Photo by Page Evans

Last week, I had the good fortune of covering the Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Palm Beach as a guest writer for Lee Prince’s blog, “Elegant Mayhem.” It was a tough job, but someone had to do it!

(Photo by: Page Evans)

The Show House, filled with rooms created by the some of the country's top designers, ended March 1.

(Photo by: Page Evans)

But their chic and innovative ideas continue to inspire. 

(Photo by: Page Evans)

Take a peak at the Kips Bay Decorator Show House here.

(Photo by: Page Evans)

  • Page Evans
