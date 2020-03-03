Escaping a Gray Winter for a Sunnier Palette in South Florida
March 2, 2020 | by Page Evans
Photo by Page Evans
Last week, I had the good fortune of covering the Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Palm Beach as a guest writer for Lee Prince’s blog, “Elegant Mayhem.” It was a tough job, but someone had to do it!
The Show House, filled with rooms created by the some of the country's top designers, ended March 1.
But their chic and innovative ideas continue to inspire.
Take a peak at the Kips Bay Decorator Show House here.
0 Comments For This Article
Post new comment