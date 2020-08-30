ENO AZUR: French Riviera Pop-Up Open in Georgetown

Photo by fourseasons.com ENO AZUR

Following the closure of BOURBON STEAK for the immediate future, the team at Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC has pulled together to create a unique culinary experience for Hotel guests and the local community highlighting the craftsmanship of Executive Chef Sébastien Giannini.

ENO AZUR, a French Riviera pop up, features Chef Giannini’s favourite recipes from his native Côte d’Azur.

(Photo by: fourseasons.com)

Based out of ENO but with extensive outdoor dining available on the terraces, ENO AZUR will offer luscious cocktails and magnums of chilled rosé to be sipped al fresco or indoors, as well as a full dinner menu inspired by the joie de vivre and glamour of the French Riviera.

And yes, there will be a lemonade cart serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions of the signature drink.

“I am excited to bring an authentic French Riviera dining experience to Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC,” says Executive Chef Sébastien Giannini. “I will be cooking the food of my youth, recipes passed down to me by my grandmother, that highlight the freshest ingredients of summer and early fall – simply a taste of sunshine.”

The menu will highlight French Riviera specialties with the accent on vegetarian and seafood delicacies. Sample authentic beignets de courgettes (zucchini blossom fritters), petits farcis, (sausage stuffed roasted vegetables), Niçoise salad, braised Mediterranean branzino with fennel, and Chef Giannini’s personal favourite, lobster spaghetti flambéed with pastis.

ENO AZUR hours of operation will be Wednesday through Friday from 5:00 to 10:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 3:00 to 10:00 pm for indoor and outdoor patio service.

Reservations are recommended – call ENO AZUR and Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC at +1 202 342 0444 or book online.