Enjoy Tudor Place From Home
April 8, 2020 | by Espresso Cup
Photo by tudorplace.otg
While Tudor Place Historic House & Garden remains closed through May 31, you can continue to connect:
- Try the new Education at Home online lessons and crafts.
- Follow them on social media for entertainment and learning.
- Sign up now for Summer Camps in August.
Mark your calendars: the Spring Garden Party is rescheduled for September 23; the Garden Luncheon, rescheduled for September 24.
